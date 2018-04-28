Rogue Cat That Roamed Free at JFK Airport For a Week Has Been Found - NBC New York
UPDATED: 
Rogue Cat That Roamed Free at JFK Airport For a Week Has Been Found

By Maya Rajamani

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    Twitter/Port Authority PBA
    Pepper the cat with its owner's friend Nuan Lang, front right, and Port Authority police officers who aided the rescue.

    What to Know

    • A cat named Pepper that escaped its owner at JFK Airport on April 20 has been found

    • Port Authority police rescued the feline with help from its owner's friend

    • On Thursday, police set out traps in hopes of luring Pepper back to safety and reuniting the cat with its owner

    A rogue cat that went missing in a terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport has been safely located after more than a week at large.

    Pepper the cat was briefly spotted earlier this week after escaping from its owner and darting off into Terminal 4 on April 20.

    On Saturday, Port Authority police were able to rescue the elusive feline with help from its owner’s friend Nuan Lang, the Port Authority Police Benevolent Association said in a tweet.

    Police had set out humane traps on Thursday in hopes of luring Pepper back to safety and reuniting the cat with its owner.

