Pepper the cat with its owner's friend Nuan Lang, front right, and Port Authority police officers who aided the rescue.

A rogue cat that went missing in a terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport has been safely located after more than a week at large.

Pepper the cat was briefly spotted earlier this week after escaping from its owner and darting off into Terminal 4 on April 20.

On Saturday, Port Authority police were able to rescue the elusive feline with help from its owner’s friend Nuan Lang, the Port Authority Police Benevolent Association said in a tweet.

Police had set out humane traps on Thursday in hopes of luring Pepper back to safety and reuniting the cat with its owner.

