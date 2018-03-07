In this WNBC archive video, Lauren Scala puts New Yorkers to the test by finding out just how much they know about Shake Shack on its 10th birthday in 2014.

If the weather snags your train ride home from Penn Station Wednesday evening, a Long Island-based brewery is offering stuck commuters a special beer, aptly named Delayed.

The Delayed pilsner was first released by Blue Point Brewing Company last year, marketed to exasperated commuters at Penn Station during the so-called Summer of Hell, when Amtrak launched major renovation work there. The project disrupted regular service on some LIRR and NJ Transit lines for weeks.

Now, just in time the nor'easter's anticipated delays on mass transit out of Penn Station, Blue Point is re-releasing Delayed for good with a launch party at Shake Shack.

The first 100 people to buy a Delayed beer at Shake Shack at Penn Station from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday will also get a free burger, a spokesman for Blue Point says.

The Delayed beer can's design resembles Penn Station's departure board, with Long Island destinations followed by the word "delayed."

But Delayed won't leave a (too) bitter taste in your mouth. According to the official release last summer: "Brewed with a blend of floral, spicy hops for subtle apple and lemon-lime aroma, DELAYED Pilsner is balanced by slight honey notes from a creamy malt body. The result is a crisp, drinkable Pilsner that will make your crowded, frustrating, too-much-body-heat-filled delay just a bit more bearable."