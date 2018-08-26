Pedestrians Struck by BB Pellets in Manhattan: NYPD - NBC New York
Pedestrians Struck by BB Pellets in Manhattan: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    Pedestrians Struck by BB Pellets in Manhattan: NYPD
    Emergency responders help a victim who was hit with a BB pellet in Kips Bay.

    What to Know

    • Four people were struck by BB pellets in Manhattan, police say

    • The pellets were fired on East 27th Street in Kips Bay, the NYPD said

    • Two teens were arrested

    Four people were struck by BB pellets while walking or getting into cars Sunday morning in Manhattan, police said. 

    The shots were fired on East 27th Street in Kips Bay shortly after 11 a.m., the NYPD said. 

    A 55-year-old woman was struck on her wrist as she was getting into a car, police said. A second victim, a 27-year-old woman, was struck on the back of her neck while getting into the same car. 

    Two other victims were struck while walking down the street, police said. 

    Two teenagers,  a 16-year-old boy and a 18-year-old man, were arrested, police said. 

