Pedestrians Struck by BB Pellets in Manhattan: NYPD

Emergency responders help a victim who was hit with a BB pellet in Kips Bay.

What to Know Four people were struck by BB pellets in Manhattan, police say

The pellets were fired on East 27th Street in Kips Bay, the NYPD said

Two teens were arrested

Four people were struck by BB pellets while walking or getting into cars Sunday morning in Manhattan, police said.

The shots were fired on East 27th Street in Kips Bay shortly after 11 a.m., the NYPD said.

A 55-year-old woman was struck on her wrist as she was getting into a car, police said. A second victim, a 27-year-old woman, was struck on the back of her neck while getting into the same car.

Two other victims were struck while walking down the street, police said.

Two teenagers, a 16-year-old boy and a 18-year-old man, were arrested, police said.