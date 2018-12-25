Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Long Island Christmas Eve

What to Know A woman walking on a Long Island roadway died Christmas Eve after being struck by a vehicle, police say

A woman walking on a Long Island roadway died Christmas Eve after being struck by a vehicle, police say.

Suffolk County Police say the 46-year-old woman was walking on Rocky Point Road in Middle Island, north of Bailey Road, around 10:20 p.m. Monday when she was struck by a 2008 Kia sedan traveling southbound.

The impact caused the woman to strike a 2005 Dodge sedan that was stopped in the center median, police say.

The woman, whose name has not been made public pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kia, Morning Yancey, 20, was issued a summons for driving with a suspended license, police say. She was not injured. It is unclear if Yancey retained an attorney.

The Dodge driver was also not injured.

Police are investigating the crash and impounded both vehicles for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.