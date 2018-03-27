Homeless Man Flings Brick at Pedestrian in Hell's Kitchen: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Homeless Man Flings Brick at Pedestrian in Hell's Kitchen: NYPD

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Welcome Kindness With Come From Away

    A pedestrian was struck in the face with a brick by a homeless man in Manhattan Tuesday evening, according to NYPD.

    Authorities said the 61-year-old was hit with the brick at West 43rd Street and Ninth Avenue in Hell's Kitchen about 6 p.m.

    The attacker was chased down by a witness, who flagged down a passing police officer. The suspect, thought to be homeless, was then placed under arrest.

    The victim was transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he is listed under serious but stable condition.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images for Coachella

    This was a random attack that police are still investigating.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us