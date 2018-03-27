A pedestrian was struck in the face with a brick by a homeless man in Manhattan Tuesday evening, according to NYPD.

Authorities said the 61-year-old was hit with the brick at West 43rd Street and Ninth Avenue in Hell's Kitchen about 6 p.m.

The attacker was chased down by a witness, who flagged down a passing police officer. The suspect, thought to be homeless, was then placed under arrest.

The victim was transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he is listed under serious but stable condition.

This was a random attack that police are still investigating.