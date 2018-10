An older woman was struck and killed by an SUV on the Upper East Side Friday, police say. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 35 minutes ago)

An 84-year-old woman was killed when a driver jumped a curb and hit her on the Upper East Side Friday afternoon, police say.

It's not clear what caused the Range Rover to smash through a sidewalk shed and onto the block at Madison Avenue and East 79th Street. Police said the woman died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene. Police say they're investigating.