The scene of a hit and run in the Bronx.

A pedestrian was struck in a hit and run in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon that left him critically injured with a severe head injury, police said.

The man was hit on Clay Avenue near the southern end of Claremont Park at about 3:30 p.m.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital.

Police said the car was a black Audi.

Further details about the circumstances of the crash weren't immediately available.