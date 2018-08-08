What to Know Paul Manafort's lawyer suggested the star witness in the former Trump campaign chairman's financial fraud trial has told 'so many lies'

Manafort Trial: Gates Describes Funneling Millions Through Cyprus Accounts

In a blistering back-and forth, Paul Manafort's lawyer suggested the star witness in the former Trump campaign chairman's financial fraud trial has told "so many lies" he can't remember all of them. Defense lawyer Kevin Downing began his cross-examination of longtime Manafort deputy Rick Gates by pressing him on his own lies to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators, an extramarital affair and hundreds of thousands of dollars he admitted to embezzling from his former boss. Downing also ventured into territory both sides had agreed to avoid: discussion of Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Under questioning, Gates said he may have submitted personal expenses for reimbursement by Trump's inaugural committee, which he helped operate. Downing also asked whether Mueller's investigators had interviewed Gates about his role in the campaign, prompting an objection from prosecutors and a sidebar conference with U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III.

Ohio Race Too Close to Call, But Trump Claims Victory

Two high-stakes elections that tested President Trump's clout and cost both parties millions of dollars are still too close to call. Trump claimed victory in one nevertheless. In battleground Ohio, the president took credit for Republican Troy Balderson's performance, calling it "a great victory," even though the contest could be headed to a recount. Democrats could also celebrate their showing in a district that has gone Republican for decades. In deep-red Kansas ' Republican gubernatorial primary, the candidate Trump backed on the eve of the election, Secretary of State Kris Kobach, was neck and neck with current Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer. The day's races in five states, like many before them, tested the persistence of Trump's fiery supporters and the momentum of the Democratic Party's anti-Trump resistance.

Experts Question Benefits of Fluoride-Free Toothpaste

Dental health experts worry more people are using toothpaste that skips the most important ingredient — fluoride — and leaves them at a greater risk of cavities. Most toothpastes already contain fluoride. While health authorities recognize fluoride as a cavity blocker, the internet is dotted with claims, often from "natural" toothpaste marketers and alternative medicine advocates, that fluoride-free toothpaste also prevents cavities. Dental authorities disagree. An article in the dental journal Gerodontology reviewed the scientific literature on cavities and its primary conclusion is that, without fluoride, oral hygiene efforts have "no impact" on cavity rates.

Jolie Accuses Pitt of Shirking Child Support in New Court Filing

The long-running divorce case of one-time Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has hit a new level of drama. Jolie, the star of "Maleficent," alleged in a court filing her estranged husband hasn't paid any "meaningful" child support for a year and a half during their ongoing, and at times contentious, divorce — and said she is planning to seek a court order to force his hand. "[Pitt] has a duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation," wrote Jolie's attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, in a two-page brief filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by NBC News. Pitt’s spokesman did not immediately comment.

Ruby Rose Cast as Lesbian Superhero Batwoman for The CW

Ruby Rose is making history with her latest role as Batwoman, the first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series. Batwoman will be introduced in a December crossover event between the network's other DC Comics shows, "Arrow", "The Flash" and "Supergirl." A stand-alone series about Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane, is in development for the 2019-20 TV season. Kane is described as a highly-trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind. Rose wrote on Instagram that she's "thrilled and honored" and "an emotional wreck" over the news. As a young, gay person, she never felt represented on TV. Rose gained stardom when she was cast in season three of Netflix's "Orange is the New Black."