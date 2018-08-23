What to Know A juror in the trial of Paul Manafort says 11 of the 12 jurors were ready to convict him on all counts, but one holdout had reasonable doubt

Ohio State suspended head coach Urban Meyer three games for mishandling repeated professional and behavioral problems of an assistant coach

Actor and 'Batman' star Ben Affleck is checking back into rehab for alcohol, according to reports

1 Holdout Prevented Conviction on All 18 Counts, Manafort Juror Says

A juror in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort says eleven of the 12 jurors were ready to convict him on all 18 counts, but one holdout had reasonable doubt and could not be swayed, NBC News reported. The revelation came during a televised interview. "There was one holdout," the juror, Paula Duncan, said in an interview on Fox News. "We all tried to convince her to look at the paper trail, we laid it out in front of her again and again, and she still said that she had a reasonable doubt," Duncan added. "... We didn't want it to be hung, so we tried for an extended period of time to convince her. But in the end she held out, and that's why we have 10 counts that did not get a verdict." Manafort was convicted on eight of 18 counts he faced. He was convicted of five counts of tax fraud, one count of failure to file a report of foreign bank and financial accounts and two counts of bank fraud. A mistrial was declared on the other 10 counts.

Ohio State Football Head Coach Urban Meyer Suspended 3 Games

Ohio State suspended head coach Urban Meyer for three games for mishandling repeated professional and behavioral problems of an assistant coach, with investigators finding Meyer protected his protégé for years through domestic violence allegations, a drug problem and poor job performance. The superstar coach's treatment of his now-fired assistant was also clouded by his abiding devotion to the legacy of former Ohio State coach Earle Bruce, the grandfather of former wide receivers coach Zach Smith and an early coaching mentor for Meyer. "I gave Zach Smith the benefit of the doubt," Meyer said. The investigation turned up "a pattern of troubling behavior by Zach Smith: promiscuous and embarrassing sexual behavior, drug abuse, truancy, dishonesty, financial irresponsibility, a possible NCAA violation, and a lengthy police investigation into allegations of criminal domestic violence and cybercrimes," according to summary investigative findings released by the university. Meyer knew about at least some of the issues.

With No Place to Run, People in Hawaii Brace for Hurricane Lane

Hawaii residents emptied store shelves, claimed the last sheets of plywood to board up windows and drained gas pumps as Hurricane Lane churned toward the state. The category 4 storm could slam into the islands Thursday with winds exceeding 100 mph, making it the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992. Unlike Florida or Texas, where residents can get in their cars and drive hundreds of miles to safety, people in Hawaii are confined to the islands and can't outrun the powerful winds and driving rain. Instead, they must stay put and make sure they have enough supplies to outlast prolonged power outages and other potential emergencies. Living in an isolated island state also means the possibility that essential goods can't be shipped to Hawaii if the storm shuts down ports.

Ben Affleck Checks Back Into Rehab, Reports Say

Ben Affleck is checking back into rehab, according to reports. A source tells E! News a "visibly shaken" Jennifer Garner was spotted driving soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck to rehab, just days after his breakup from "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus. The mom arrived at the actor's home in the Pacific Palisades with her bodyguard in tow, where the actress staged an intervention for the father of their three children, Violet, Serafina and Samuel. The insider says the mother-of-three told the paparazzi it "wasn't a good time and to please leave the house," after which, "she got Ben and the bodyguard and they are driving to rehab." Another source revealed the "Batman" star had been drinking since Monday and knew he needed help. Affleck has long struggled with alcohol addiction, but appeared to have stuck to his vow to stop drinking since announcing he had completed rehab in March 2017.

Asia Argento Withdraws From Dutch Music Festival Role

Italian actress and filmmaker Asia Argento has backed out of curating a Dutch music festival after a young actor accused her of sexual assault. Organizers of the "Le Guess Who?" festival said in a statement that "due to the volatile nature of the accusations surrounding Ms. Argento, she has chosen to withdraw from her curatorship of this year's edition, while these issues remain open." Argento, a prominent #MeToo activist, was one of the curators of the festival, which takes place in the city of Utrecht in November. Actor Jimmy Bennett claimed Argento, then 37, sexually assaulted him when he was 17 in 2013. Argento denied ever having a sexual relationship with Bennett, whom she agreed to pay $380,000 in a settlement.