Paul Manafort Lied, Broke Plea Agreement, Mueller Says

The special counsel in the Russia investigation is accusing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of lying to federal investigators in breach of his plea agreement, an extraordinary allegation that could expose him to a lengthier prison sentence — and potentially more criminal charges. The torpedoing of Manafort's plea deal, disclosed in a court filing, also results in special counsel Robert Mueller's team losing a cooperating witness from the top of Donald Trump's presidential campaign who was present for several key episodes under investigation. That includes a Trump Tower meeting involving Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer he was told had derogatory information on Democrat Hillary Clinton. The move signals a return to the acrimonious relationship Manafort has had with the special counsel's office since his indictment last year. Before his plea agreement, Manafort aggressively challenged the special counsel's legitimacy in court, went through a bitter trial and landed himself in jail after prosecutors discovered he had attempted to tamper with witnesses in his case.

Caravan Migrants Explore Options After Border Clash

Many among the more than 5,000 Central American migrants in Tijuana were urgently exploring their options amid a growing feeling that they had little hope of making successful asylum bids in the United States or of crossing the border illegally. Most were dispirited a day after U.S. agents fired tear gas into Mexico to turn back some migrants who had breached the border. They saw the clash and official response as hurting their chances of reaching the U.S. There was a steady line outside a shelter at a tent housing the International Organization for Migration, where officials were offering assistance for those who wanted to return to their home countries. Officials also reported more interest from migrants wanting to start the process staying in Mexico. A job fair matching migrants with openings in Baja California saw a growing number of inquiries.

'I Don't Believe' Government Climate Report Finding, Trump Says

President Trump rejected a central conclusion of a dire report on the economic costs of climate change released by his own administration. But economists said the National Climate Assessment's warning of hundreds of billions of dollars a year in global warming costs is pretty much on the money. Just look at last year with Hurricanes Harvey, Maria and Irma, they said. Those three 2017 storms caused at least $265 billion in damage, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The climate report, quietly unveiled, warned that natural disasters are worsening in the United States because of global warming. It said warming-charged extremes "have already become more frequent, intense, widespread or of long duration." The report noted the last few years have smashed U.S. records for damaging weather, costing nearly $400 billion since 2015.

CDC Confirms 116 Cases of Polio-Like Paralysis

At least 116 people, mostly children, have been confirmed with the polio-like condition called acute flaccid myelitis, federal health officials said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is investigating 286 cases of AFM, which puts 2018 on track to be a busy year for cases of the little-understood syndrome, NBC News reported. “So far in 2018, there are 116 confirmed cases of AFM in 31 states,” the CDC said in its latest update.

It's OK to Eat Some Romaine, Look for Labels, US Officials Say

It's OK to eat some romaine lettuce again, U.S. health officials said. Just check the label. The Food and Drug Administration narrowed its blanket warning from last week, when it said people shouldn't eat any romaine because of an E. coli outbreak. The agency said the romaine linked to the outbreak appears to be from the California's Central Coast region. It said romaine from elsewhere should soon be labeled with harvest dates and regions, so people know it's OK to eat. People shouldn't eat romaine that doesn't have the label information, the FDA said. For romaine that doesn't come in packaging, grocers and retailers are being asked to post the information by the register. Romaine harvesting recently began shifting from California's Central Coast to winter growing areas, primarily Arizona, Florida, Mexico and California's Imperial Valley. Those winter regions weren't yet shipping when the illnesses began. The FDA also noted hydroponically grown romaine and romaine grown in greenhouses aren't implicated in the outbreak.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Not Guilty to Racketeering Charges

Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering and firearms charges he faces. The rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, is among five people indicted on charges that he directed or participated in violent acts as part of a deadly gang known as the 9 Trey Bloods. The indictment alleges the violent episodes involving 6ix9ine included the July shooting of a bystander in Brooklyn and the gunpoint robbery of one of the gang's rivals last spring. No bail applications were made. However, the judge will accept letters from counsel on bail and other motions. Tekashi remains in custody. A pretrial conference is set for Jan. 22, 2019 with a trial date of Sept. 4, 2019.

Tearful Tamera Mowry Returns to ‘The Real’ After Niece's Death

Tamera Mowry-Housley returned to "The Real,” just over two weeks after the heartbreaking death of her niece. College freshman Alaina Housley, the niece of Tamera and husband Adam Housley, was one of 12 people killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif. earlier this month. "Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night's shooting at Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks," the couple said in a statement issued to E! News on Nov. 8. "Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time." On Nov. 15, Tamera confirmed on her Instagram that Alaina had been laid to rest, one week after the shooting. When asked how she's doing, Tamera teared up as she replied, "I'm OK."