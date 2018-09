Police released the inset photo of a man who punched an EMT inside an ambulance, then fled.

A patient punched an EMS inside an ambulance, then ran away, police said Saturday.

The man, whose identity wasn't released, was being treated inside an ambulance in the Madison neighborhood of Brooklyn on Aug. 7 when he started punching a 55-year-old EMT in the chest, the NYPD said.

The EMT was punched several times, police said. He was treated at a local hospital.

The puncher fled on foot, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.