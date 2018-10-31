What to Know Fifteen public schools and neighboring preschool centers in Paterson were under a shelter-in-place order as threats against 2 were probed

Fifteen public schools and neighboring preschool centers serving tens of thousands of students in one New Jersey district were under a shelter-in-place order Wednesday after officials called cops over threats made against two of the high schools, authorities say.

The threats were reported against Paterson's Eastside High School and the John F. Kennedy Educational Complex earlier in the morning, the district said. Similar threats against schools in other districts have been reported, and the shelter-in-place order was called out of an abundance of caution.

No details on the threats were released.

Under a shelter-in-place order, instruction continues but students and staff are not permitted to leave the school building. In addition to the schools targeted by the threats, the following neighboring campuses were told to shelter in place: W. Kilpatrick School, the Roberto Clemente School, the New Roberto Clemente School, the Great Falls Academy, PANTHER Academy and Public Schools 5, 6, 11, 14, 15, 16, 19, 24, and 27, as well as neighboring preschool centers.

According to the district's website, it serves 25,000 students in grades K-12 and another 2,900 pre-K students in community centers.

All afterschool activities throughout the district were canceled for the day, except for one athletic practice to be held indoors.

Paterson Public Schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer said in a statement that the district conducted a "thorough and comprehensive threat assessment." Paterson Police, the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the State Police are investigating the matter, she said.

In a letter to parents, Shafer said more information would be released about the threats "as it becomes available."

"Your child's safety is always our top priority," the statement said.