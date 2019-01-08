Jameek Lowery livestreamed himself from the Paterson police station, then was transported to a hospital, where he showed up unresponsive, the Passaic County prosecutor's office said

What to Know Prosecutors are investigating how 27-year-old Jameek Lowery of Paterson died while being taken to a hospital

Lowery had apparently been in a state of drug-fueled paranoia, and live streamed his last frantic moments at the Paterson police station

"Police used physical force and compliance holds to secure Lowery in the ambulance," but it's not clear whether it contributed to his death

Prosecutors in New Jersey are investigating how a 27-year-old man who walked into a police station, apparently high on drugs, wound up dead while being transported by police to the hospital.

Protesters swarmed Paterson City Hall Tuesday night, demanding answers in the death of Jameek Lowery.

Lowery first called 911 at around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, saying he had taken ecstasy and was paranoid, according to a preliminary investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. EMS responded and took him to a local hospital, but Lowery became erratic there and left.

At around 3:40 a.m., Lowery again called 911, this time from a Wendy's restaurant near Broadway and Memorial Drive, saying people were trying to kill him, the prosecutor's office said. He then walked into the Paterson Police headquarters nearby at 111 Broadway, appearing agitated.

While inside police headquarters, he called 911 yet again. Lowery live streamed to his Facebook page from inside the police station, shouting in an apparent fit of paranoia, "Please don't shoot me. This officer by the wall, I see you, they're trying to kill me. They right there!"

The video didn't show anyone by the corner that Lowery was focused on -- only a shadow -- and the two officers in the video told him that nobody was there.

"I'm just paranoid, that's it," Lowery acknowledged, continuing to shout frantically.

He ranted incoherently, "I see y'all trying to kill me. Why are you trying to kill me? What'd I do, officer? ... I said I need help, I need help, go to the hospital, somebody trying to kill me. Somebody help me."

"Somebody call my mom. The cops trying to kill me, they think I'm a witness, they think I'm f---ing with the FBI. That's what they think"

"Watch out, if I'm dead by the next hour or two, they did it," he continued to shout in the video. "I didn't touch them at all."

When the officers assured him an ambulance was on the way, he responded, "Yo, they're gonna kill me in the ambulance."

The officers maintained their distance while Lowery recorded on his cellphone, and attempted to calm him from afar: "All right, just relax," one told him.

Lowery asked police for water, saying he was dehydrated. They told him "the hospital has some water."

EMS arrived and an ambulance transported him to the hospital, a ride that took about 5 to 12 minutes, according to police and fire records. Sometime in that ride, he lost consciousness.

"Per initial reports and information, police used physical force and compliance holds to secure Mr. Lowery in the ambulance," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

When Lowery arrived at the hospital, he was unresponsive. Hospital records didn't indicate any acute trauma, but his parents and friends said he ended up bloodied and bruised when they saw him at the hospital. He didn't have those wounds in the Facebook video.

He was pronounced dead in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 7. The state medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death for Lowery, the prosecutor's office said.

Hundreds angered by Lowery's death surrounded City Hall Tuesday night. And councilman Luis Velez joined for an independent investigation.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said in a statement, "I completely support a full investigation into Saturday evening’s events. In the meantime, I have expressed my condolences to the family of Mr. Lowery, who are suffering during this difficult time."