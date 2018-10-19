Cops Probe Report Young Girl Kidnapped Near Public School in New Jersey - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Cops Probe Report Young Girl Kidnapped Near Public School in New Jersey

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cops Probe Report Young Girl Kidnapped Near Public School in New Jersey
    NBC 5 News

    What to Know

    • Authorities are investigating a report a young girl was kidnapped near a public school in Paterson, New Jersey, Friday morning

    • School officials confirmed they got a report of an abduction near PS 10, a magnet school serving kids in grades K-5 on Mercer Street

    • As a precaution, outdoor school activities were suspended for the day, police said; the case remains under investigation

    Authorities are investigating a report a young girl was kidnapped near a public school in Paterson, New Jersey, Friday morning. 

    School officials confirmed they got a report of an abduction near PS 10, a magnet school serving kids in grades K-5 on Mercer Street, and called police. It wasn't clear what time that report came in, nor who made it, but NorthJersey.com reported more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles converged on the area as authorities investigated. 

    The school district says the child's identity has not yet been confirmed. They, along with Paterson police, are looking into the situation. 

    As a precaution, outdoor school activities were suspended for the day, police said. Additional information is expected to be released later Friday. 

    Subway Turns into Creepy Haunted House

    MTA Transforms Union Square Subway Into Spooky Haunted House
    Alexandra Lo Re

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us