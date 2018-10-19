What to Know Authorities are investigating a report a young girl was kidnapped near a public school in Paterson, New Jersey, Friday morning

Authorities are investigating a report a young girl was kidnapped near a public school in Paterson, New Jersey, Friday morning.

School officials confirmed they got a report of an abduction near PS 10, a magnet school serving kids in grades K-5 on Mercer Street, and called police. It wasn't clear what time that report came in, nor who made it, but NorthJersey.com reported more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles converged on the area as authorities investigated.

The school district says the child's identity has not yet been confirmed. They, along with Paterson police, are looking into the situation.

As a precaution, outdoor school activities were suspended for the day, police said. Additional information is expected to be released later Friday.