Paterson Councilman Running for Mayor Calls Fake Campaign Flyers 'Evil' - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Paterson Councilman Running for Mayor Calls Fake Campaign Flyers 'Evil'

By Brian Thompson

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Racist Election Flyer Seen in Paterson, New Jersey

    A disturbing and racist flyer is making the rounds in Paterson, New Jersey. Brian Thompson reports.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    A campaign flyer for Tuesday's big mayoral race in Paterson uses ethnic and homophobic slurs to describe prominent past and present political figures in the city, the third largest in New Jersey. 

    The flyer urges the election of sitting councilman Andre Sayegh as the Christian candidate who can "make Paterson great again."

    Sayegh, campaigning at the last minute Monday, called the flyer "evil," and denied his campaign put it out. Others seemed inclined to agree.

    "Knowing social media, they make up a lot of stories," said Paterson voter James Fitzpatrick. 

    Sayegh, who is married to a Muslim woman, said, "I'm actually running the most inclusive campaign, and I'm going to have an inclusive administration."

    Sayegh's team said it's turned over a surveillance photo to prosecutors which they claim shows someone stuffing mailboxes with the flyers.   

    Paterson's last-elected mayor pleaded guilty to corruption charges after an I-Team investigation.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us