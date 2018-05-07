A disturbing and racist flyer is making the rounds in Paterson, New Jersey. Brian Thompson reports.

Racist Election Flyer Seen in Paterson, New Jersey

A campaign flyer for Tuesday's big mayoral race in Paterson uses ethnic and homophobic slurs to describe prominent past and present political figures in the city, the third largest in New Jersey.

The flyer urges the election of sitting councilman Andre Sayegh as the Christian candidate who can "make Paterson great again."

Sayegh, campaigning at the last minute Monday, called the flyer "evil," and denied his campaign put it out. Others seemed inclined to agree.

"Knowing social media, they make up a lot of stories," said Paterson voter James Fitzpatrick.

Sayegh, who is married to a Muslim woman, said, "I'm actually running the most inclusive campaign, and I'm going to have an inclusive administration."

Sayegh's team said it's turned over a surveillance photo to prosecutors which they claim shows someone stuffing mailboxes with the flyers.

Paterson's last-elected mayor pleaded guilty to corruption charges after an I-Team investigation.