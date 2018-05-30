What to Know A NJ cop faces charges for allegedly assaulting patient at a hospital, recording the incident and not including it in the police report

Roger Then, 29, a Paterson resident who serves on the police force, was arrested by federal agents Wednesday

This marks the fourth time in two months that a Paterson officer faces charges

A New Jersey police officer was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a patient at a Paterson hospital, recording the incident on his cellphone and failing to include the assault in the related police report, authorities say.

Roger Then, 29, a Paterson resident who serves on the police force, was arrested by federal agents Wednesday morning and charged by complaint with conspiring to violate an individual’s civil rights and with misprision of felony for concealing the civil rights violation, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpentino.

Then is scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon in Newark federal court.

According to the FBI complaint, Then and another Paterson police officer – identified in the complaint as “Police Officer 1” – responded to a call from an attempted suicide victim on March 5. Then and the other officer met the victim at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson.

According to authorities, in the hospital surveillance video, the victim, while in a wheelchair, appears to throw an object down the hall. Following this, “Police Officer 1” allegedly pushes the wheelchair and punches the victim in the face. As the victim falls, Then grabs him by the back of the neck and pushes him to the ground.

In a second video, which was allegedly taken by Then using his cellphone, the victim is on his back in a hospital bed. The complaint says that when the victim verbally insults “Police Officer 1,” “Police Officer 1” puts on a pair of hospital gloves and violently strikes the victim twice across the face. “Police Officer 1” then stands over the victim and says, “I ain’t f---ing playing with you.”

According to authorities, Then and “Police Officer 1” filed a police report in connection with the events, but did not mention that “Police Officer 1” punched the victim, struck him in the hospital room or that Then grabbed the victim by the neck and pushed him on the ground, as captured in the videos.

The victim allegedly suffered multiple injuries to his face because of these assaults, including an eye injury that required surgery.

The conspiracy to violate civil rights count carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. The misprision of felony count carries a maximum of three years in prison. Both counts are also punishable by a fine of up to $250,000.

It is not immediately known if Then has an attorney that could comment on the charges.

According to the complaint, “Police Officer 1” is no longer on active duty with the Paterson Police Department. It wasn't immediately clear if the officer is facing charges.

This marks the fourth time in two months that a Paterson officer faces charges.

On April 20, police officer Ruben McAusland was arrested and charged with distributing drugs and possessing them with the intent to distribute.

On April 11, officers Jonathan Bustios and Eudy Ramos were arrested for allegedly stopping cars, detaining occupant and searching without cause.

The Paterson Police Department didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.