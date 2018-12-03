Police: Long Island Man Shot After Tackling Cop

What to Know A man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after he was shot by a police officer in Patchogue Monday morning.

The 33-year-old was the suspect for a burglary when the police officer approached him on Waverly Ave.

The man attacked the police officer when the officer shot him in the torso.

Detectives are investigating a police-involved shooting that injured a Long Island man early Monday morning.

An off-duty police officer heard a call over the radio describing a suspect wanted for a burglary in Patchogue at around 2:15 a.m., according to police. The officer spotted a man who matched the description walking on Waverly Avenue, near East 3rd Street.

When the officer approached the man, the man allegedly became violent and began assaulting the officer. The officer tried using his Taser but it didn’t work. When the man tackled the officer to the floor, he shot the man once in the torso, police said.

The 33-year-old man and the police officer were transported to the hospital where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The officer is a five-year veteran of the Suffolk County Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.