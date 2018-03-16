Passengers Ride Off With Uber Driver’s Car: Police

Police released surveillance video Friday of three people they say stole an Uber driver's car after getting into an argument with him in Queens.

What to Know Two men and a woman got into an Uber driver's car in Flushing, Queens

The trio ended up stealing the car after getting into an argument with the driver, police say

The vehicle was found miles away in Red Hook, Brooklyn

Three passengers drove off in an Uber driver’s car after getting into an argument with him in Queens, police say.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the three suspects – two men and a woman – on Friday.

Police say the 35-year-old driver picked up the trio on College Point Boulevard in Flushing early in the morning last Friday.

The driver began arguing with the passengers when he realized they were not the people who had requested the ride.

When the driver got out and demanded the three of them exit his car, one of them tried to punch him as another hopped in the driver’s seat.

The three passengers took off in his vehicle, police say. It was later found miles away in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

Police said they believe the three passengers are all in their mid-30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).