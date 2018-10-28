Passenger in Long Island Traffic Stop Flees, Fires at Officers: Police - NBC New York
Passenger in Long Island Traffic Stop Flees, Fires at Officers: Police

Published 28 minutes ago

    Nassau County Police Department
    Police released the inset photo of Duane Costa.

    A passenger in a car during a traffic stop on Long Island early Sunday fled and opened fire at officers who were pursuing him, police said. No officers were hurt. 

    Duane Costa, 37, of Uniondale, was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of attempted aggravated assault and two counts of weapons charges, Nassau County police said. 

    Costa was the passenger in a car that was stopped for failing to use a turn signal on Lafayette Avenue in Hempstead, police said. 

    Police said they saw him adjust a large object on his waistband. When he got out of the car, he pushed an officer on fled on foot, police said. 

    Costa allegedly dropped a silver and black handgun as he fled. Then he grabbed another handgun from his waistband and fired multiple rounds at the officers, police said. 

    He was taken into custody and both guns were recovered, police said. 

    It wasn't immediately clear whether Costa had an attorney. 

