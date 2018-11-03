What to Know Overnight rain pushed rivers over their banks and left part of northern New Jersey under flood warnings

Heavy rain that fell overnight pushed rivers over their banks and left parts of northern New Jersey under flood warnings on Saturday.

However, forecasters said the weather should clear and seasonably cool — with highs in the mid-50s — for the NYC marathon on Sunday.

The downpour overnight dropped at least an inch of rain across much of the region, but some areas got much more. Both Middleton in Connecticut and Wanaque in New Jersey recorded more than 4 inches. In Westchester, Shrub Oak and Putnum Valley got more than 3 inches.

The rain pushed the Ramapo River above flood stage at Mahwah. A flood warning was issued for Bergen, Passaic, Orange and Rockland Counties until Sunday morning.

In New York, a flood warning was issued until late Saturday for the Wappingers Creek at Wappingers Falls, which was near flood stage.

A flood warning was also issued for Morris, Hunterdon, Sussex, Warren and Somerset counties until 5:30 p.m.

