Part of the Region Will See a White Christmas, This Is Where to Find the Snow - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Storm Team 4 has your holiday forecast

Published at 9:17 AM EST on Dec 24, 2017 | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    Raphael Miranda's forecast for Dec. 24. (Published Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017)

    What to Know

    • New York City, the Jersey Shore and Long Island are expected to get mostly rain on Christmas Eve night

    • Areas north and west of the city are more likely to get snow

    • The Hudson Valley is the most likely to wake up to a white Christmas

    The holidays are here and so is the precipitation, but that will mean rain for some while others get a white Christmas. 

    But the rain, slush and snow don't start until Sunday night, giving last-minute shoppers a dry day to hit the stores. 

    The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Sunday through 1 p.m. Monday because freezing rain will make dangerous road conditions. The following counties are under the advisory: Hudson, Bergen, Essex, Union, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Warren, Pike, Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Fairfield, Orange, Westchester, Rockland and Putnam.

    Areas inland are most likely to wake up to a white Christmas on Monday. In the Hudson Valley, Sullivan, Orange, Ulster and Dutchess counties could have a couple of slushy inches on the ground, meteorologist Raphael Miranda says. 

    Northern Westchester and Rockland counties in New York and parts of northwest New Jersey, including Passaic, Sussex and Warren counties are also likely to get snow.  

    But New York City, the Jersey Shore and Long Island are expected to get mostly rain. 

    The Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert for the city starting at 10 p.m. Sunday, even though Storm Team 4 doesn't expect any snow to stick amid the slush and rain. 

    On Christmas Day, wind gusts of 40 mph to 50 mph are possible, making it feel even colder. Temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s will feel more like the upper 20s to lower 30s during the day.

    The entire region is under a wind advisory from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts of 55 mph are possible. 

    New York City's Department of Buildings warned people so secure construction sites, buildings and equipment for the high winds. 

    New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will be dry, but highs won’t make it out of the 20s. Storm Team 4 says.

