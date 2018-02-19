Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Alumni Unite, Raise Money in NYC After School Shooting - NBC New York
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Alumni Unite, Raise Money in NYC After School Shooting

By Andrew Siff and Sander Siegel

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    Alumni From Florida High School Raise Money for Victims

    The deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida sent ripples throughout the nation and alumni in New York City felt the shock waves immediately. Michael George reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

    Last week's deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, sent ripples throughout the nation on Feb. 14, and alumni in New York City felt the shock waves immediately.

    Now, dozens of Big Apple-based grads are banding together to donate to the victims' families and say “never again."

    “We know a lot of the victims, we know Coach Feis, and the families, and we want to do something to show we are there for them,” said alumna Emily Cohn.

    Cohn and her fellow alumni met Monday to raise more than $30,000 for the Broward Education Foundation, with donations going directly to the families affected by the Valentine's Day shooting that left 17 people dead and more than a dozen injured. The shooter, 19-year-old expelled student Nikolas Cruz, faces 17 counts of first-degree murder in the mass shooting.

    Corey Goldstein, whose mother teaches elementary school in Parkland and whose cousin who survived the shooting, got word of the attack immediately.

    "My mom texted me immediately and said, 'We are on code red. We can’t move,'" said Goldstein.

    Goldstein was one of many former students whose phone immediately started buzzing during the attack.

    “Parkland is where I made my best friend. I grew up with all of these people,” said alumna Kyle Smith.

    Sharing Smith’s sentiment, over 400 Stoneman Douglas alumni vowed to make a change by attending a fundraiser at East Village pub Brazen Fox.

    The group said it also plans to attend the planned march in Washington, D.C. on March 24 to call for stricter legislation on gun control, many vocalizing the pride they feel in the current Stoneman Douglas students who are passionately speaking out about ending gun violence. 

    "To have those opinions and and have that strong of a stance at 16, 17 years old is incredibly overwhelming. I couldn't be more proud of the students coming forward after an event to happen like this," said Jamie Holmquist.

    While the atmosphere in the bar allowed for mourning, it also allowed for hope.

    “I really truly have a strong sense we are going to make a difference. No doubt in my mind,” said Goldstein.

