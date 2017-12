A 33-year-old Department of Sanitation worker faces an assault charge stemming from a Christmas Day attack in a parking lot, authorities say.

Robert Leslie was off duty when he allegedly smacked a stranger with a plastic bottle during an argument in a parking lot in Brooklyn Monday, authorities say.

It wasn't clear what prompted the dispute shortly before 11 p.m.

The victim suffered swelling and bruising.

Attorney information for Leslie wasn't immediately available.