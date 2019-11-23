Paris-Bound American Airlines Flight Returned to JFK for Alleged Drunk Passenger: Officials - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Paris-Bound American Airlines Flight Returned to JFK for Alleged Drunk Passenger: Officials

The airline said the plane and nearly 300 passengers aboard landed safely back at JFK just before 7 p.m.

Published 13 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Paris-Bound American Airlines Flight Returned to JFK for Alleged Drunk Passenger: Officials
    @maarek38370394
    Passenger aboard Flight 44 shared photo of alleged drunk man escorted off plane.

    A flight from JFK bound for Paris Saturday night was forced to turn back due to an alleged drunk passenger, officials said.

    Port Authority police said American Airlines Flight 44 was about an hour into its journey when the pilots were forced to turn around over Cape Cod.

    The airline said the plane and nearly 300 passengers aboard landed safely back at JFK just before 7 p.m.

    The flight crew and passengers were back in the air bound for Paris roughly three hours after the initial departure, the airline confirmed.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    A passenger on the flight tweeted a photo of the man being escorted off the plane by authorities.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us