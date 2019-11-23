A flight from JFK bound for Paris Saturday night was forced to turn back due to an alleged drunk passenger, officials said.

Port Authority police said American Airlines Flight 44 was about an hour into its journey when the pilots were forced to turn around over Cape Cod.

The airline said the plane and nearly 300 passengers aboard landed safely back at JFK just before 7 p.m.

The flight crew and passengers were back in the air bound for Paris roughly three hours after the initial departure, the airline confirmed.

A passenger on the flight tweeted a photo of the man being escorted off the plane by authorities.