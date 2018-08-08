 These Are Parents' Most Loved Brands for 2018, New Study Says - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4
tues gif update
More Wild Weather Ahead
Lightning, NYC Tornado Cap Crazy Week
logo_nyc_2x

These Are Parents' Most Loved Brands for 2018, New Study Says

25 PHOTOS

34 minutes ago

Convenience is key for parents, whether it's about shopping, food, school supplies or just about anything else. As one might expect, brands that offer just that tend to be their favorites. A new study by market research firm Smarty Pants ranks the top 25 brands in America for parents in 2018. The results stem from a study of more than 8,900 children and their parents. There are a few surprises, though. Here are parents' favorite brands according to the study, in reverse order. Learn more about the study and methodology here.
More Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: California's Largest Wildfire on Record
Photos: Lightning Strikes All Over the Tri-State
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us