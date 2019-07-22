What to Know Parent pepper sprayed a nurse overseeing a town day camp at Spring Valley High School Monday morning following confrontation, official says

Spokesperson for the East Ramapo Central School District, Scott Salotto, says parent confronted nurse following earlier phone dispute

The nurse was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment and is now recovering at home; The parent fled and is being sought

A parent pepper sprayed a nurse overseeing a town day camp at Spring Valley High School Monday morning following a confrontation, according to an official.

Spokesperson for the East Ramapo Central School District, Scott Salotto, tells News 4 that the parent confronted the nurse just before 9 a.m. following an earlier phone dispute between the two.

Salotto says the parent signed in at security, was cleared to the nurse’s office and it was there where he pepper sprayed her for reasons not immediately known. The parent fled and is still being sought.

The nurse was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment and is now recovering at home.

Although the incident took place at the local high school, the day camp is organized by the town which rents space from the school district.

The nurse who was attacked is an employee of the Town of Ramapo and not the school district.

According to police, a total of two day camp workers were sprayed and sought medical attention. They did not elaborate who the workers were.

The school was under lockdown following the incident, but that lockdown was lifted at about 10 a.m.

Firefighters vented the school and camp activities have resumed.

The investigation is ongoing.