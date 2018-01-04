NJ School District Posts Epic School Closure Music Video - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4
20180104_snowstorm_SOCIAL
Snow Buries Tri-State
Frigid Temps Will Hinder Dig Out
OLY-NY

NJ School District Posts Epic School Closure Music Video

Published at 8:30 PM EST on Jan 4, 2018 | Updated at 8:33 PM EST on Jan 4, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    One New Jersey school district put all other school closure announcements to shame.

    Paramus Public Schools announced Thursday's school closures in a music video to the tune of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' posted to its Facebook page on Wednesday night.  It's already been viewed more than 200,000 times.

    In the video, schools Superintendent Michele Robinson crooned about making the decision to close school ahead of the nor'easter that was winding up to punch the region. 

    "I wonder if I should cancel school?" she sang as she held phones to her ears in her office. 

    It Snowed Underground in NYC, Too

    It Snowed Underground in NYC, Too
    Rob Fodera

    The footage shows her getting advice from other administrators and calls from parents and teachers wondering whether they'd have to drive to schools in the squall. 

    Then the lighthearted video ends with her singing and twirling, "there is no school tomorrow!"

    But it doesn't look like the district will make a habit of announcing the closings in song: the district announced a two-hour delay Friday with a simple message Thursday night. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us