NJ School District Posts Epic School Closure Music Video

One New Jersey school district put all other school closure announcements to shame.

Paramus Public Schools announced Thursday's school closures in a music video to the tune of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' posted to its Facebook page on Wednesday night. It's already been viewed more than 200,000 times.

In the video, schools Superintendent Michele Robinson crooned about making the decision to close school ahead of the nor'easter that was winding up to punch the region.

"I wonder if I should cancel school?" she sang as she held phones to her ears in her office.

The footage shows her getting advice from other administrators and calls from parents and teachers wondering whether they'd have to drive to schools in the squall.

Then the lighthearted video ends with her singing and twirling, "there is no school tomorrow!"

But it doesn't look like the district will make a habit of announcing the closings in song: the district announced a two-hour delay Friday with a simple message Thursday night.