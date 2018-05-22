It’s a grand sight every year here in the city. One we see every Memorial Day weekend. Fleet Week! A procession of ships carrying thousands of sailors, marines and coast guard personnel sailed up the Hudson. Marc Santia got a front row seat on one of the ships. (Published Wednesday, May 25, 2016)

“Hello Sailor.”

Fleet Week is beginning to set sail in New York City.

The signature Parade of Ships will kick off the festivities Wednesday and there will be plenty of activities, festivals and performances taking place around the Big Apple. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the New York Harbor, the ships will be able to be seen along the Hudson River from Battery Park to just south of the George Washington Bridge. The event is free.

Fourteen ships, four U.S. Navy ships, three U.S. Coast Guard cutters, four U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol boats, two Military Sealift Command ships and one Royal Canadian Navy vessel along with more than 2,300 sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen will, participate in the weeklong event this year.

Ship tours will be conducted daily.

