What to Know A Papa John’s Pizza deliveryman was shot in the head in Manhattan late Wednesday and ended up dying, police say

Jose Alvarado, 37, of the Bronx, was found on the sidewalk; it wasn’t clear whether he was making a delivery or heading home at the time

No arrests have been made, but investigators are questioning witnesses

A Papa John’s Pizza deliveryman was shot and killed late Wednesday on the sidewalk in front of the Manhattan pizzeria where he worked, police say.

Jose Alvarado, 37, of the Bronx, was shot in the head outside of his restaurant at 10:30 p.m. on Amsterdam Avenue in Hamilton Heights, according to the NYPD. Police said Alvarado worked for the Papa John's he was found in front of, but it wasn’t clear whether he was heading out to make a delivery or on his way home when he was killed.

A motive for his killing wasn’t immediately clear nor was it known if he was targeted, but police added nothing was stolen so it didn’t appear to be a robbery.

Video from the scene shows detectives looking for clues as a section of the sidewalk under a scaffolding right in front of the Papa John’s was cordoned off with yellow police tape.

No arrests have been made, but investigators are questioning witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.

