A mystery incident -- possibly a fight of some sort -- sparked a panic at the Herald Square subway station in Manhattan at the height of Wednesday's morning rush, sending people running from the station and dropping bags as they went, according to police and widespread social media reports.

The NYPD tweeted its transit officers were on scene after "reports of people fleeing and calls of a dispute at the location." According to police, "it appears two males were fighting and our officers are investigating."

No other details were immediately available and it's not clear what exactly incited the panic, nor was it known if any arrests were made. On Twitter, there were no fewer than 10 separate reports from people who said passengers were running off trains and out of the station, some screaming.

According to one Twitter user, "i do not know what just happened but just stopped at 34th st penn station and everyone just started RUNNING. orange lines got completely cleared out and everyone ran upstairs dropping backpacks and stuff while sprinting. no one has a clue what on earth caused it. woof."

Whatever happened wrapped up quickly. The MTA tweeted by 8:40 a.m., less than 15 minutes after the initial social buzz about the panic, that northbound B, D, F and M trains were proceeding with delays "after NYPD completed an investigation" at Herald Square.

The MTA responded to a number of tweets about trains holding in stations, but didn't elaborate on the "police investigation" that prompted the delays. No injuries were immediately reported.

