Police are looking for a pair of suspects -- a woman and a man -- in a vicious beatdown of a 61-year-old straphanger who jilted a panhandler asking for cash in a subway station earlier this week.

Cops say the female suspect, the panhandler, asked the man for money as he was walking up the stairs at the Pelham Parkway station shortly before 5 a.m. Monday. He walked past her and kept heading up toward the platform.

The second suspect, a man, followed him up the stairs and punched the 61-year-old in the face repeatedly before dragging him down the stairs to the street. Once on the street, both suspects punched him and tried to rip his bag from his shoulders.

Surveillance video shows the victim struggling on the ground as the man grabs him around the head and shirt, bashing him in the face as the victim's clothes ride up over his shoulders. He falls to the ground, then runs out of view of the camera as the man chases him. The woman mostly watches, slowly circling the area. Eventually, a passerby intervened and separated them, police say.

Cops say the male suspect snatched $20 from the victim's pants and he and the woman ran off. The relationship between the two suspects wasn't immediately clear. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.