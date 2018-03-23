Panera Bread Delivery Is Coming to These 34 New Jersey Locations - NBC New York
Panera Bread Delivery Is Coming to These 34 New Jersey Locations

By Jillian Pastor

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    You can now get your hands on that cheddar broccoli soup without having to move a muscle. 

    Panera Bread has decided to start delivering to 34 New Jersey locations this spring.

    The company made the announcement recently, stating that people ordering within an 8-minute drive of a Panera can get their food delivered for a $3 delivery fee from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m, seven days a week.

    According to Panera, both the lunch and dinner menus will be available for delivery, with a $5 order minimum. The move will bring in 300 new hires. 

    Check out all of the New Jersey Panera locations offering the delivery service:

    • Marlton (500 Route 73 South)

    • Mount Laurel (48 Centerton Road)

    • Ocean Township (1100 Route 35)

    • Denville (3056 State Route 10)

    • Mount Olive Township (30 International Drive South)

    • East Rutherford (95 State Highway 17)

    • Secaucus (200 Mill Creek Drive)

    • Ramsey (1300 New Jersey 17)

    • Englewood (10 Sterling Boulevard)

    • Teterboro (17 Teterboro Landing Drive)

    • Wayne (1619 State Route 23)

    • West Caldwell (804 Bloomfield Avenue)

    • Montclair (15 Bloomfield Avenue)

    • Clifton (352 Route 3 West)

    • Wayne (72 Willowbrook Boulevard)

    • Princeton (136 Nassau Street)

    • Princeton (510 Nassau Park Boulevard)

    • Hamilton (375 Marketplace Boulevard)

    • East Windsor (394 Route 130)

    • Ewing Township (900 Lion Road)

    • Parlin (1064 US Hwy 9)

    • Hamilton Township (1240 Route 33)

    • Plainsboro (15 Schalks Crossing Road)

    • North Brunswick (871 B US 1 South)

    • Millburn (722 Morris Turnpike)

    • Flemington (325 U.S. Highway 202)

    • Watchung (1680 US Highway 22 )

    • Edison (1551 US 1 South)

    • Woodbridge (21 Woodbridge Center Drive)

    • Piscataway (1333 Centennial Avenue)

    • Springfield (295 Route 22 East)

    • Clark (1255 Raritan Road)

    • Somerset (441 Elizabeth Avenue)

    • Phillipsburg (1196 US Highway 22)

