You can now get your hands on that cheddar broccoli soup without having to move a muscle.
Panera Bread has decided to start delivering to 34 New Jersey locations this spring.
The company made the announcement recently, stating that people ordering within an 8-minute drive of a Panera can get their food delivered for a $3 delivery fee from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m, seven days a week.
According to Panera, both the lunch and dinner menus will be available for delivery, with a $5 order minimum. The move will bring in 300 new hires.
Check out all of the New Jersey Panera locations offering the delivery service:
• Marlton (500 Route 73 South)
• Mount Laurel (48 Centerton Road)
• Ocean Township (1100 Route 35)
• Denville (3056 State Route 10)
• Mount Olive Township (30 International Drive South)
• East Rutherford (95 State Highway 17)
• Secaucus (200 Mill Creek Drive)
• Ramsey (1300 New Jersey 17)
• Englewood (10 Sterling Boulevard)
• Teterboro (17 Teterboro Landing Drive)
• Wayne (1619 State Route 23)
• West Caldwell (804 Bloomfield Avenue)
• Montclair (15 Bloomfield Avenue)
• Clifton (352 Route 3 West)
• Wayne (72 Willowbrook Boulevard)
• Princeton (136 Nassau Street)
• Princeton (510 Nassau Park Boulevard)
• Hamilton (375 Marketplace Boulevard)
• East Windsor (394 Route 130)
• Ewing Township (900 Lion Road)
• Parlin (1064 US Hwy 9)
• Hamilton Township (1240 Route 33)
• Plainsboro (15 Schalks Crossing Road)
• North Brunswick (871 B US 1 South)
• Millburn (722 Morris Turnpike)
• Flemington (325 U.S. Highway 202)
• Watchung (1680 US Highway 22 )
• Edison (1551 US 1 South)
• Woodbridge (21 Woodbridge Center Drive)
• Piscataway (1333 Centennial Avenue)
• Springfield (295 Route 22 East)
• Clark (1255 Raritan Road)
• Somerset (441 Elizabeth Avenue)
• Phillipsburg (1196 US Highway 22)