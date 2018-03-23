In this file photo, a sign marks the location of a Panera Bread restaurant..

You can now get your hands on that cheddar broccoli soup without having to move a muscle.

Panera Bread has decided to start delivering to 34 New Jersey locations this spring.

The company made the announcement recently, stating that people ordering within an 8-minute drive of a Panera can get their food delivered for a $3 delivery fee from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m, seven days a week.

According to Panera, both the lunch and dinner menus will be available for delivery, with a $5 order minimum. The move will bring in 300 new hires.

Check out all of the New Jersey Panera locations offering the delivery service:

• Marlton (500 Route 73 South)

• Mount Laurel (48 Centerton Road)

• Ocean Township (1100 Route 35)

• Denville (3056 State Route 10)

• Mount Olive Township (30 International Drive South)

• East Rutherford (95 State Highway 17)

• Secaucus (200 Mill Creek Drive)

• Ramsey (1300 New Jersey 17)

• Englewood (10 Sterling Boulevard)

• Teterboro (17 Teterboro Landing Drive)

• Wayne (1619 State Route 23)

• West Caldwell (804 Bloomfield Avenue)

• Montclair (15 Bloomfield Avenue)

• Clifton (352 Route 3 West)

• Wayne (72 Willowbrook Boulevard)

• Princeton (136 Nassau Street)

• Princeton (510 Nassau Park Boulevard)

• Hamilton (375 Marketplace Boulevard)

• East Windsor (394 Route 130)

• Ewing Township (900 Lion Road)

• Parlin (1064 US Hwy 9)

• Hamilton Township (1240 Route 33)

• Plainsboro (15 Schalks Crossing Road)

• North Brunswick (871 B US 1 South)

• Millburn (722 Morris Turnpike)

• Flemington (325 U.S. Highway 202)

• Watchung (1680 US Highway 22 )

• Edison (1551 US 1 South)

• Woodbridge (21 Woodbridge Center Drive)

• Piscataway (1333 Centennial Avenue)

• Springfield (295 Route 22 East)

• Clark (1255 Raritan Road)

• Somerset (441 Elizabeth Avenue)

• Phillipsburg (1196 US Highway 22)