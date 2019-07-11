What to Know A group of four allegedly badly beat a 41-year-old man with a pan before stealing his cellphone in Brooklyn late last month

The victim suffered a spinal fracture, bruising and facial laceration in the June 30 attack on Fulton Street

Police released surveillance images of the suspects (above); anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Police are looking for four young men who viciously attacked a 41-year-old victim outside a store in Brooklyn two weeks ago, battering him in the head with a pan before stealing his cellphone, authorities said.

The victim suffered a spinal fracture, bruising and facial laceration in the June 30 attack on Fulton Street in East New York, officials said. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects (above); anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS