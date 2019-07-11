Group Breaks Man's Spine, Steals Phone in NYC Pan Attack: Police - NBC New York
Group Breaks Man's Spine, Steals Phone in NYC Pan Attack: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    Handout
    Police released surveillance images of the suspects (above).

    What to Know

    • A group of four allegedly badly beat a 41-year-old man with a pan before stealing his cellphone in Brooklyn late last month

    • The victim suffered a spinal fracture, bruising and facial laceration in the June 30 attack on Fulton Street

    • Police released surveillance images of the suspects (above); anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    Police are looking for four young men who viciously attacked a 41-year-old victim outside a store in Brooklyn two weeks ago, battering him in the head with a pan before stealing his cellphone, authorities said. 

    The victim suffered a spinal fracture, bruising and facial laceration in the June 30 attack on Fulton Street in East New York, officials said. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition. 

    Police released surveillance images of the suspects (above); anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

