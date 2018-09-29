The two suspects police are searching for.

What to Know A pair of thieves robbed a deli on Staten Island at gunpoint, police said

One of the men went into Abounaji Deli & Grocery on Friday afternoon, showed a man a gun and demanded cash

A second man stood at the door as a lookout, police said. The two men made off with $400 in cash

A pair of thieves robbed a deli on Staten Island at gunpoint, police said.

One of the men went into Abounaji Deli & Grocery, at 87 Victory Boulevard, around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, showed a 48-year-old man inside the deli a gun and demanded cash, the NYPD said.

A second man stood at the door of the deli as a lookout, police said.

The 48-year-old man handed over $400 in cash, and the two men fled on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.