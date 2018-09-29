Pair of Thieves Rob Deli on Staten Island at Gunpoint, Police Say - NBC New York
Pair of Thieves Rob Deli on Staten Island at Gunpoint, Police Say

Published 3 hours ago

    The two suspects police are searching for.

    What to Know

    • A pair of thieves robbed a deli on Staten Island at gunpoint, police said

    • One of the men went into Abounaji Deli & Grocery on Friday afternoon, showed a man a gun and demanded cash

    • A second man stood at the door as a lookout, police said. The two men made off with $400 in cash

    A pair of thieves robbed a deli on Staten Island at gunpoint, police said.

    One of the men went into Abounaji Deli & Grocery, at 87 Victory Boulevard, around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, showed a 48-year-old man inside the deli a gun and demanded cash, the NYPD said.

    A second man stood at the door of the deli as a lookout, police said.

    The 48-year-old man handed over $400 in cash, and the two men fled on foot, according to police.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

