From left to right: Officer Laura Zbikowski, Laura, Officer Jonathan McAuley, Officer Kenneth White, Officer Michael Guida and Officer Robin Rohner.

What to Know Two kayakers were rescued by helicopter after they fell off their boats in Jamaica Bay

The two men were kayaking around 5 p.m. when one of them tipped over

The NYPD deployed a helicopter and divers to rescue them

A pair of kayakers were rescued by helicopter after they fell off their boats in Jamaica Bay, police said.

The two men were kayaking in the bay around 5 p.m. on Saturday when one of them tipped over, the NYPD said.

When officers from an NYPD Aviation Unit got to the area, they saw one of the men in the water struggling to hold onto two kayaks, police said. A rescue helicopter sent two NYPD scuba divers into the bay to retrieve the man.

Once the divers had reached the man, officers lifted him into the helicopter using a rescue basket, according to police.

Not long after, the divers made their way to the second kayaker, who was also hoisted into the helicopter in a rescue basket, the NYPD said.

The two men were taken to Floyd Bennett Field, where they refused medical attention after EMS assessed them.

The NYPD released footage that shows the two men being rescued.