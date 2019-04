In this Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, photo, a police vehicle responds in New York. That long, droning police and ambulance siren that has become part of the soundtrack of New York City for generations could be changing. A pair of city lawmakers has proposed switching to the high-low, European-style wail heard on the streets of London and Paris. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A man and a woman broke into a Roman Catholic church in Queens and stole about $400 from the donation boxes, police said.

The man broke the front door of St. Helens Roman Catholic Church on 83rd Street in Howard Beach early Thursday and the woman went inside and took the money, police said.

The woman is in her 40s and the man is in his 30s, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).