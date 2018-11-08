Rain, Storms Expected Friday Ahead of Weekend Chill - NBC New York
Not As Chilly Today

Not As Chilly Today

Rain, Storms Expected Friday Ahead of Weekend Chill

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4 (Published 4 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Rainy weather is expected to hit the tri-state area Friday afternoon, according to Storm Team 4

    • That wet weather could continue into the evening, when a few thunderstorms are possible

    • The weekend will see cooler temperatures, as well as brisk and blustery weather

    Have any Friday night plans? Bring an umbrella.

    Storm Team 4 says another round of wet weather is expected to slam the tri-state area Friday afternoon into the evening, whipping commuters with intense wind gusts and soaking the region in a matter of hours.

    The rain is expected to move in later in the day, after a dry morning. It could be heavy at times, Storm Team 4 says, and isolated thunderstorms that could bring torrential rain in spots aren't out of the question.

    The good news is it won't last: most of the shower and storm activity is expected to move out after midnight, leaving behind up to an inch and a half of rain in spots. 

    It will be chillier than Thursday, with temperatures capping in the low 52s. Once the rain moves out, even cooler weather comes in, with a high of 47 degrees predicted for Saturday and just 44 degrees for Sunday. The sun will be out Sunday, though, which should help ease the bite.

