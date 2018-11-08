Rain, Storms Expected Friday Ahead of Weekend Chill

What to Know Rainy weather is expected to hit the tri-state area Friday afternoon, according to Storm Team 4

That wet weather could continue into the evening, when a few thunderstorms are possible

The weekend will see cooler temperatures, as well as brisk and blustery weather

Have any Friday night plans? Bring an umbrella.

Storm Team 4 says another round of wet weather is expected to slam the tri-state area Friday afternoon into the evening, whipping commuters with intense wind gusts and soaking the region in a matter of hours.

The rain is expected to move in later in the day, after a dry morning. It could be heavy at times, Storm Team 4 says, and isolated thunderstorms that could bring torrential rain in spots aren't out of the question.

The good news is it won't last: most of the shower and storm activity is expected to move out after midnight, leaving behind up to an inch and a half of rain in spots.

It will be chillier than Thursday, with temperatures capping in the low 52s. Once the rain moves out, even cooler weather comes in, with a high of 47 degrees predicted for Saturday and just 44 degrees for Sunday. The sun will be out Sunday, though, which should help ease the bite.