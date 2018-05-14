Picasso Fiasco: Painting Expected to Fetch $70 Million Damaged Before Auction - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Picasso Fiasco: Painting Expected to Fetch $70 Million Damaged Before Auction

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Picasso Fiasco: Painting Expected to Fetch $70 Million Damaged Before Auction
    Getty Images for Stephen Silver
    File Photo: A Christie's auctioneer (Photo by Keith Tsuji/Getty Images for Stephen Silver)

    What to Know

    • A Pablo Picasso painting expected to fetch $70 million at auction was “accidentally” damaged on Friday, Christie's auction house says

    • The painting, titled "Le Marin" or "The Sailor," was damaged "during the final states of preparation" for a May 12-15 exhibition

    • The painting was expected to be sold during the exhibition, but has now been withdrawn until it has been fixed

    Talk about a major “oops!”

    A Pablo Picasso painting expected to fetch $70 million at auction was “accidentally” damaged on Friday, according to a statement from auction house Christie’s.

    The painting, titled "Le Marin" or "The Sailor," was damaged "during the final states of preparation" for the auction house’s May 12-15 exhibition. The painting was set to be sold during that time.

    "Two outside conservators have now been consulted and have made recommendations for the successful restoration of the painting," Christie's said in the statement. "After consultation with the consignor today, the painting has been withdrawn from Christie’s May 15 sale to allow the restoration process to begin."

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    The unnamed client of Christie’s who currently owns “Le Marlin” was identified as casino mogul Steve Wynn, the New York Times reports.

    This isn't Wynn's first run-in with damage Picasso paintings. In 2006, Wynn accidentally poked his elbow through Pablo Picasso's 1932 painting "Le Rêve," while showing it to a few of his guests, according to a previous NPR report. The painting was refurbished, and Wynn later sold it for $155 million at auction.

    Christie's said that "immediate measures to remedy the matter” were taken, though the action being taken was not divulged.

    Top News Pics: Dozens Killed in US Jerusalem Embassy Protest

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Hassan Jedi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us