File Photo: Passengers move through the turnstiles to the PATH trains at Hoboken Terminal. (Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

Journal Square-33rd and Hoboken-33rd lines have been temporarily suspended due to signal repair work between Christopher Street and Hoboken, officials said.

New Jersey Transit is cross honoring PATH tickets at Hoboken, New York Penn Station and Newark Penn Station.

Shortly after 11 a.m., PATH announced that repairs will take approximately 40 minutes.

