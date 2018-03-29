The tri-states rail systems are still working to install positive train control, nearly four years since the deadly Sputyven Duyvil train derailment. Andrew Siff reports. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017)

PATH train service on the Newark-World Trade Center and Hoboken-World Trade Center lines has been suspended because of an electrical smoke condition at the World Trade Center station, officials said Thursday.

Service was shut down shortly before 8:30 a.m., at the height of the morning rush. It wasn't clear when it would be restored. The FDNY said it was responding to an electrical smoke condition at the station.

The verified @PATHTrain account said the smoke condition was under investigation and that more information would be provided as available. PATH service is running between Journal Square and Newark.

New Jersey Transit is cross-honoring PATH customers at Newark, New York Penn and Hoboken.

