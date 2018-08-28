A switch failure in Hoboken crippled PATH service on almost every line as Tuesday's morning rush got underway, shutting down service in both directions on every line but Newark to World Trade Center for a time.

By 7:30 a.m., all suspended lines resumed with delays except for Hoboken to 33rd Street.

NJ Transit cross-honoring ends at 8 a.m.

The morning rush wasn't much better for riders of the 7 subway line. Just after the PATH restoration, that line was shut down in both directions between 34th Street-Hudson Yards and Hunters Point because of a smoke condition at Grand Central.

