PATH Train Service Mucked Up Due to Track Condition

PATH says train service was suspended in and out of Hoboken due to a track condition and the cancellations came right as the morning rush was getting underway.

Around 6:30 Tuesday morning, PATH said Journal Square–33rd Street was operating normal service, but added that passengers traveling to Hoboken need to transfer at Newport for service there.

The other lines remain suspended. There is no estimated time for when service would get back to normal.

New Jersey Transit said it will accept PATH tickets and passes at Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and New York Penn Station.

Scroll down for up-to-the-minute commute changes.