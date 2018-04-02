PATH Train Hits Umbrella on Tracks, Causing Smoke and Chaos

The interior of a new PATH train car is seen during a news conference to introduce the cars at a Port Authority maintenance building in Harrison, N.J., Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2008. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey unveiled new PATH cars with television screens that provide news, weather and sports. Commuters will begin seeing the cars later this year. (AP Photo/Mike Derer)

A "modest smoke condition" at the 9th Street PATH station in Manhattan, caused by a train coming into contact with an open umbrella on the track, lead to a third rail outage Monday morning and frantic concern among commuters, according to the PATH verified Twitter account and witness social media accounts.

Exhaust fans were working to clear the smoke from the station after the rush-hour frenzy, according to PATH.

Some people reported the station had been evacuated, but the PATH did not confirm that. Meanwhile, some Twitter users described mass chaos -- with people running from the station and the echoes of loud booms in the area.

Lingering delays were reported, but service was never shut down.