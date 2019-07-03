Overturned Truck Snarls Traffic Near Lincoln Tunnel Helix

A multi-vehicle crash that resulted in an overturned truck in Union City near the Lincoln Tunnel helix has snarled traffic Wednesday afternoon -- on one of the busiest travel days. (Published 30 minutes ago)

A multi-vehicle crash that resulted in an overturned public works truck in Union City near the Lincoln Tunnel helix is snarling traffic in New York and New Jersey at the height of one of the year's busiest travel days.

Officials on scene tell News 4 a city truck lost control rammed into several cars. The truck then went over the Route 495 overpass westbound.

Images from the scene at JFK Boulevard and Route 495, show law enforcement officials at the scene as debris was littered on the street from the various vehicles involved in the incident.

Hoboken Chief of Police Ken Ferrante tweeted:

"Due to major traffic crash on Route 495 in Union City, 495 is closed in both directions until further notice. Expect heavy delays in the north end of ⁦‪@CityofHoboken‬⁩ on the heaviest travel day of the summer. ⁦‪@HobokenPD‬⁩ Traffic bureau is heading to north end to start traffic duty."

NJ Transit says it is cross-honoring bus passes at rail stations for the time being.

All bus service from the Port Authority bus terminal is suspended until further notice.

"Due to motor vehicle accident on NJ 495 West, all bus service from the PA Bus Term is suspended until further notice. NJ Transit Rail, PATH, and NY Waterways are cross-honoring for bus passengers," the Port Authority Bus Terminal said on Twitter.

The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey says it is diverting all Lincoln Tunnel-bound traffic to the Holland Tunnel.

The Department of Transportations warns travelers to expect major delays in both directions.

An exact number of injuries is currently known.