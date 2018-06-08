An overturned truck has closed part of the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge.

The bridge is closed heading to Westchester County. Delays are reported to go as far back as exit 11 in Nyack. It was first reported around 5 a.m.

The overturned truck caused a fuel spill mid-span.

Traffic cameras shows the road at a complete stand-still.

Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge Westchester-Bound Shut Down

An overturned truck has closed the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge. Lauren Scala reports. (Published 50 minutes ago)

Trucks will be diverted to 287 South and cars will be diverted to the Palisades Parkway. They can head to the George Washington Bridge to get around the traffic jam. At 6:45 a.m., delays there were at 50 minutes on the Upper Level from express lanes, 35 minutes from the Palisades approach. The lower level is at 15 minutes.

Those delays are expected to grow rapidly as the Hudson River crossing takes on extra traffic.



The New York Thruway was also forced to shut down after exit 13 at the Palisades Parkway because of the crash.

It's not clear when the bridge would reopen, but fuel spills often take a while to clean up.