6 Injured When School Bus Overturns on NJ Turnpike

A school bus with dozens of children on board has overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike near the Goethals Bridge.

Chopper 4 over the scene in Elizabeth shows a tipped-over bus by the on-ramp to the bridge going toward Staten Island. The area is a heavy merge point for vehicles, including trucks and buses.

Officials say 40 people were on board the bus; six had minor injuries.

The bus was carrying students from Yeshiva Mevakshei Hashem in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn; there were about a half-dozen other buses lined up behind the overturned one.

No other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash.

There was a heavy emergency response at the scene, with multiple ambulances and fire trucks stopped on the highway. The response is backing up traffic at least a mile.

An emergency exit door was flipped open on the top-facing side of the bus, Chopper 4 shows.

The recent deadly school bus crash on a New Jersey highway has spurred new scrutiny on school bus safety and driver backgrounds in the area.