What to Know A coach bus carrying passengers from Washington D.C. to Newark Penn Station crashed into an overpass at the station late Sunday

Ourbus, the company that arranged the bus for the passengers, said the bus was nearing its trip to Penn when it barreled into the overpass

The bus was being operated by Liberty Coach Inc. at the time of the crash; there was no immediate word on injuries

A coach bus carrying dozens of passengers from Washington D.C. to New Jersey crashed into an overpass at Newark Penn Station, sending dozens of riders to the hospital, officials say.

Fifty people were on the bus, which was being operated by Liberty Coach Inc., when it smashed into the overpass at Edison Place and Alling Street, which is right next to the Market Street overpass entrance of the station, just before midnight Sunday night, officials said. All of the injured are expected to survive.

Ourbus, the company that arranged the bus for the passengers, said the bus was nearing its trip to Penn when it barreled into the overpass.

Ourbus added no crashes involving Liberty Coach Inc. had been reported in the last two years before Sunday's collision. A request for comment with Liberty Coach, Inc. wasn't immediately answered.



Video from the scene shows a two-level bus with the front of it completely ripped off and dozens of fire officials and police officers on the debris-littered scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Monday's morning commute isn't expected to be impacted by the crash.

On Saturday, a school bus with 42 people aboard crashed on the NJ Turnpike in East Brunswick, but serious injuries were reported.