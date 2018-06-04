What to Know One in five deaths among young adults age 24 to 36 was opioid-related in 2016, a new study reveals

The percentage of all deaths attributable to opioids increased 292 percent between 2001 and 2016

Over the 15-year study period, there were 335,123 opioid-related deaths in the United States

Opioids have become a health concern and epidemic among Americans, particularly young Americans, so much so that one in five deaths among young adults in 2016 was tied to the drugs, a recent study reveals.

According to the study "The Burden of Opioid-Related Mortality in the United States," published Friday in the JAMA Network, the percentage of all deaths attributable to opioids increased 292 percent between 2001 and 2016. The number was particularly high for adults between 24 and 35 years of age.

According to the study, 20 percent of deaths in this subset of young adults was related to opioids. In 2001, opioids accounted for 4 percent of all deaths in that age group.

The study revealed that the second most impacted group was 15-24. In 2016, 12.4 percent of all deaths in this age group were attributed to opioid overdoses.

Over the 15-year study period, there were 335,123 opioid-related deaths in the United States. This number increased a total of 345 percent from 9,489 in 2001, which translates to 33.3 deaths per million population, to 42,245 deaths in 2016, or 130.7 deaths per million population.

"By 2014, Canada and the United States had the highest per capita opioid consumption in the world and deaths related to opioid use have increased dramatically in both countries," according to the study, which also determined that by 2016, men accounted for 67.5 percent of all opioid-related deaths and the median death age was 40 years old.

Additionally, the study found an increase of opioid-related deaths among adults aged 55 to 64 years old.

“The aging population of people with opioid use disorder requires attention, as the burden of opioid overdose among adults aged 55 to 64 years is growing at a concerning rate,” the study says, adding that the “trends highlight a need for tailored programs and policies that focus on both appropriate prescribing and harm reduction in these demographics.”