The 25-ton crane collapsed at 200 Edgewater St., in Rosebank, around 11:20 a.m. as it was lifting a heavy load, the FDNY said.

The crane’s operator sustained minor injuries and was taken to Staten Island University North Hospital for treatment, the department said.

The collapse was caused by hydraulic fluid leaking from one of the crane’s legs, the FDNY said.