Operator Injured After Crane Topples on Staten Island, FDNY Says - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Operator Injured After Crane Topples on Staten Island, FDNY Says

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How Pets Can Be the Key to Human Happiness

    What to Know

    • A crane operator was injured after the machine toppled on Staten Island

    • The crane’s operator sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment

    • The collapse was caused by hydraulic fluid leaking from one of the crane’s legs, the FDNY said

    A crane operator was injured after the machine toppled on Staten Island Saturday morning, authorities said.

    The 25-ton crane collapsed at 200 Edgewater St., in Rosebank, around 11:20 a.m. as it was lifting a heavy load, the FDNY said.

    The crane’s operator sustained minor injuries and was taken to Staten Island University North Hospital for treatment, the department said.

    The collapse was caused by hydraulic fluid leaking from one of the crane’s legs, the FDNY said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us