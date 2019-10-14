File Image: Battery Weed, part of Fort Wadsworth, is one of the oldest military installations in the U.S. and part of Gateway National Park on Staten Island

What to Know Open House New York will allow the general public to visit many unique sites all over New York City

This exciting sight-seeing event only lasts from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20

While many sites can be freely visited during the three-day weekend, some require reservations.

Some of the coolest museums, studios, and landmarks can be found right here in New York City.

While some of these places are not always easily accessible, once a year some of these hidden gems will be on display -- including this year from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, when some of the city’s most interesting and important sites will open its doors to the general public for visitation.

Every October, for one weekend only, Open House New York allows for tourists and residents to be immersed in New York City’s rich architectural history and unique urban design. More than 200 sites spanning over the city’s five boroughs will allow for visitors to come and tour these spaces, participate in talks, see performances, and attend special events.

Among some of the places that Open House New York will host are Consulate General of France, Brooklyn Navy Yard, Snug Harbor Studio, Museum of Bronx History, and Krypton Neon. While visitors will be able to freely tour many of the spots that Open House New York has to offer, some require reservations.

You can head over to Open House New York’s website to see a list of all the sites that will be available for visitation, as well as find out more information about reservations and this exciting weekend of exploration.